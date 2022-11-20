Government of Colombia and ELN will restart dialogues in Venezuela | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) announced this Friday that they will resume peace talks next Monday in Caracas, Venezuela.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Colombia suspends arrest warrant for ELN commanders

In a document signed by Danilo Rueda, High Commissioner for Peace, and Pablo Beltrán, ELN delegate, the return to the dialogues, frozen for four years, is made official.

The communiqué ratified the deep desire of the Colombian people, society and the nation to advance in a peace process and full construction of democracy.

The return to the talks table in Caracas is part of the initiative of the Government of President Gustavo Petro, framed in his total peace policy.

In the text, national and international journalists are summoned to the public act of installation that will take place in the Venezuelan capital.

Peace talks between the Colombian authorities and the ELN began in February 2017, during the administration of then-President Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018).

The talks were suspended in August 2018, after the then right-wing president Iván Duque (2018-2022) presented a series of demands to the ELN, including renouncing its activities.

With Petro’s coming to power last August, both parties began contacts with the intention of resuming talks, with Venezuela, Cuba and Norway as guarantor countries.

This Friday, the Colombian Attorney General’s Office announced the suspension of the arrest warrants against the negotiators appointed by the National Liberation Army (ELN) for the peace talks.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report