Colombia reports massacre 88 in Arauca during 2022 | News

In the village of Rincón Hondo, a rural area in the municipality of Tame, in the department of Arauca, in northeastern Colombia, four young people were killed and abandoned by the highway, on the road that leads to the municipality of Puerto Rondón.

According to witness accounts, the bodies of the victims were left in the middle of the road and next to it a few meters away. Although it is not confirmed, it was reported that the four bodies had impacts with firearms.

The people were found with their hands tied, face down and with their feet crossed and it is unknown who would be responsible for this new massacre, while the authorities arrived at the scene to investigate what happened.

88 massacres in 2022

Date: 11/18/22

Place: Puerto Rondón, Arauca

Number of Victims: 4 people

Four young people were murdered in the area known as Rinconhondo, a road that connects the municipality of Puerto Rondón with Tame in the department of Arauca. pic.twitter.com/rsddhF6eQq

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

November 19, 2022

Until now, images have been disseminated on social networks where the corpse of one of the victims of this event can be seen. In the record it can be seen that people, motorcycles and cars passed very close to the murdered man.

Given the facts, the authorities convened an extraordinary security council in Tame, and the session of the Municipal Peace Council was even interrupted.

According to the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) of Colombia, with this multiple murder in Arauca there are 88 massacres carried out in the South American country during the year 2022.

So far this year, the Ombudsman’s Office has alerted that homicides in Arauca exceed the figure of 300 people. There have also been more than 40 kidnappings and thousands of people have been displaced, mainly in the municipalities of Tame and Saravena, two of the most affected by the conflict.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



