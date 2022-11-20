Lula da Silva calls to defeat the extreme right in Brazil | News

Report This Content

The president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, warned this Saturday in Portugal that despite his triumph in the last elections in the South American country, the extreme right that supports the outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro, is still present and must be defeated by the way of peace

Lula calls to protect the Amazon and proposes that COP30 be in Brazil

Lula da Silva held a meeting at the Lisbon University Institute with the Brazilian community in an act organized by the nucleus of the Workers’ Party (PT).

The president-elect, who takes office on January 1, 2023, said that Bolsonarismo is still alive and we have to defeat it (…) We do not want persecution (…) violence. We want a country that lives in peace.”

He urged to “defeat” Bolsonarismo “without using against them the methods that they used” against the left.

At the meeting, the president-elect stressed his commitment to Brazilian education in the face of the disaster in the matter in the Bolsonaro administration.

In addition to referring to the situation of millions of Brazilians who are hungry, a situation that should not occur because the South American nation is the “third largest food producer in the world,” Lula said that he will reverse the situation and blamed the outgoing president for not guaranteeing access to food.

The meeting takes place after the leader’s visit to the COP27 Summit held in Egypt, his first trip to Lisbon after his election as president.

The elected head of state was received by the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and by the Prime Minister, António Costa as a symbol of the resumption of relations weakened during Bolsonaro’s tenure.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



