Latin America

President of Argentina rests after endoscopy | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The spokesperson for the Argentine presidency, Gabriela Cerruti, reported this Saturday that President Alberto Fernández underwent an endoscopy.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Argentine vice president calls for political unity

In an informative report, the Presidential Medical Unit reported that the president, who has suffered from erosive gastritis for years, is resting and will gradually resume his activities in the coming days.

The entity assured that no lesions with active bleeding were found and public opinion will be kept informed about the evolution of the head of state.

The dignitary suffered an illness last Tuesday during the G20 summit of heads of state and government, held on the Indonesian island of Bali. In the middle of his meeting with the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, Fernández suffered a picture of hypotension and dizziness.

During the G20 meeting, Fernández held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva. The rest of his schedule had to be suspended due to his health.

Among other leaders in the area, Alberto Fernández plans to attend the Pacific Alliance summit between November 23 and 25 to discuss the integration of Latin America.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

They denounce the murder of social leaders in Guaviare, Colombia | News

2 hours ago

They value the contribution of the São Paulo Forum to Latin American integration and sovereignty | News

3 hours ago

Vice President of Venezuela describes visit to UN agencies as successful | News

19 hours ago

López Obrador reiterates the call for a popular march in Mexico | News

20 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.