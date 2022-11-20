President of Argentina rests after endoscopy | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The spokesperson for the Argentine presidency, Gabriela Cerruti, reported this Saturday that President Alberto Fernández underwent an endoscopy.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Argentine vice president calls for political unity

In an informative report, the Presidential Medical Unit reported that the president, who has suffered from erosive gastritis for years, is resting and will gradually resume his activities in the coming days.

The entity assured that no lesions with active bleeding were found and public opinion will be kept informed about the evolution of the head of state.

The dignitary suffered an illness last Tuesday during the G20 summit of heads of state and government, held on the Indonesian island of Bali. In the middle of his meeting with the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, Fernández suffered a picture of hypotension and dizziness.

During the G20 meeting, Fernández held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva. The rest of his schedule had to be suspended due to his health.

Among other leaders in the area, Alberto Fernández plans to attend the Pacific Alliance summit between November 23 and 25 to discuss the integration of Latin America.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report