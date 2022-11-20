They denounce the murder of social leaders in Guaviare, Colombia | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) of Colombia denounced this Saturday the murder of two social leaders in the department of Guaviare (south).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Colombia reports the 88 massacre during 2022 after multiple murders in Arauca

The organization reported on the discovery of the lifeless bodies of the leaders Jhony Rodríguez and Querubín Mendoza, from the village of Caño Mosco, located in the municipality of San José del Guaviare.

Rodríguez and Mendoza disappeared on October 23, after participating in a community meeting in the Guacamayas sector, in the same department, and remained missing for 25 days before notification of the murder.

Jhony Rodríguez and Querubín Mendoza

11/18/22

San Jose del Guaviare, Guaviare

Jhony and Querubín were two recognized leaders of the Caño Mosco village, located in the municipality of San José del Guaviare.

They were murdered after being missing for 25 days. pic.twitter.com/sXpQ89FGYI

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

November 19, 2022

Indepaz pointed out that the Ombudsman’s Office had warned about the situation of violence in the territory, where “various illegal armed groups have historically sought to obtain or maintain their control.”

In the opinion of the Ombudsman, to achieve this purpose these armed organizations impose “models of social, economic and political order.”

According to the Ombudsman, this is facilitated by various factors, such as “the precarious state presence in the territory (…), especially civil institutions in charge of guaranteeing the civil, economic, social and cultural rights of the population.”

In addition, “the presence of extremely vulnerable population groups” influences, as occurs with indigenous people and peasants.

Since the signing of the Peace Agreement in Colombia, 1,396 social leaders have already been assassinated. The violent death of Jhony Rodríguez and Querubín Mendoza increases the number of events of this type to 166 throughout 2022.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report