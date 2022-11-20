Latin America

They denounce the murder of social leaders in Guaviare, Colombia | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 51 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) of Colombia denounced this Saturday the murder of two social leaders in the department of Guaviare (south).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Colombia reports the 88 massacre during 2022 after multiple murders in Arauca

The organization reported on the discovery of the lifeless bodies of the leaders Jhony Rodríguez and Querubín Mendoza, from the village of Caño Mosco, located in the municipality of San José del Guaviare.

Rodríguez and Mendoza disappeared on October 23, after participating in a community meeting in the Guacamayas sector, in the same department, and remained missing for 25 days before notification of the murder.

Jhony Rodríguez and Querubín Mendoza
11/18/22
San Jose del Guaviare, Guaviare

Jhony and Querubín were two recognized leaders of the Caño Mosco village, located in the municipality of San José del Guaviare.

They were murdered after being missing for 25 days. pic.twitter.com/sXpQ89FGYI

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)
November 19, 2022

Indepaz pointed out that the Ombudsman’s Office had warned about the situation of violence in the territory, where “various illegal armed groups have historically sought to obtain or maintain their control.”

In the opinion of the Ombudsman, to achieve this purpose these armed organizations impose “models of social, economic and political order.”

According to the Ombudsman, this is facilitated by various factors, such as “the precarious state presence in the territory (…), especially civil institutions in charge of guaranteeing the civil, economic, social and cultural rights of the population.”

In addition, “the presence of extremely vulnerable population groups” influences, as occurs with indigenous people and peasants.

Since the signing of the Peace Agreement in Colombia, 1,396 social leaders have already been assassinated. The violent death of Jhony Rodríguez and Querubín Mendoza increases the number of events of this type to 166 throughout 2022.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 51 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

They value the contribution of the São Paulo Forum to Latin American integration and sovereignty | News

2 hours ago

Vice President of Venezuela describes visit to UN agencies as successful | News

18 hours ago

López Obrador reiterates the call for a popular march in Mexico | News

19 hours ago

Chile will penalize parents who do not pay child support | News

21 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.