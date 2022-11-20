They value the contribution of the São Paulo Forum to Latin American integration and sovereignty | News

The Vice President of International Affairs of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Adán Chávez, stated this Saturday that the São Paulo Forum has allowed the progress of the integration and unity of the peoples.

Expanded Working Group of the Sao Paulo Forum is installed in Caracas, Venezuela

Chávez intervened at the closing of the meeting of the Expanded Working Group of the Forum, which was held at the International University of Communications, in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.

He expressed that thanks to this integration and unity, a new geopolitical reality can be appreciated in Latin America and the Caribbean.

He appreciated that it is a contribution from the left to the freedom and sovereignty of the nations of the area. Based on this achievement, he urged to cement unity, sustain the struggle permanently and remain alert to future attacks by imperialism.

During the sessions of the Working Group, experiences on the electoral victories of the peoples of Bolivia, Honduras, Peru, Chile, Colombia and Brazil were shared.

In this sense, Chávez celebrated the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil and of the first leftist president in the history of Colombia, Gustavo Petro.

He reflected on the importance of these events for Latin American revolutionaries and for the happiness of the peoples, especially after the wave of neoliberal restoration that they suffered in recent years.

For her part, the first vice-president of the Party of the European Left (PIE), Maite Mola, appreciated that this political force, challenged by the disunity and the advance of the right in Europe, finds a solid reference in this experience in Latin America.

In addition, it meant the work of the São Paulo Forum as an instrument that allowed the triumph of progressivism and popular governments, always with unity, taking the streets first and then the institutions, he commented.

Camilla Fabri Saab, wife of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, “victim of the unjust war of US imperialism against the Bolivarian Revolution” participated in the closing plenary session of the Working Group.

We now receive in the Forum plenary the wife of the Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, Camila Fabri, denouncing the kidnapping of a person duly accredited solely for fighting for the rights of the Venezuelan people, by the US government. #FreeAlexSaab pic.twitter.com/t7tvjGIGnT

– São Paulo Forum (@ForodeSaoPaulo)

November 19, 2022

This Saturday it was learned that the Working Group will hold its next meeting in the Colombian capital, Bogotá, during the first half of 2023.

This was announced by the executive secretary of the Forum, Mónica Valente, who added that on that date there will also be an international meeting of publications from leftist parties and movements, promoted by the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC).

According to press reports, more than 65 delegates from leftist parties from 22 countries participated in the debates in Caracas. Through work groups, they made a diagnosis of the current political situation and identified a joint action plan that will allow them to continue consolidating the anti-imperialist and popular struggle.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



