Vice President of Venezuela describes visit to UN agencies as successful | News

The executive vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, described as successful the meetings she held this Friday with officials from United Nations agencies in the Swiss city of Geneva, when she denounced the unilateral coercive measures of the United States (USA). and other countries against Caracas.

The president’s agenda included a meeting with the director of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad), Rebeca Grynspan, to deepen the work being carried out in the economic area in order to diversify Venezuelan exports in the context of a blocked economy.

Then he exchanged with the Director General of the United Nations, Tatiana Valovaya, and they discussed the challenges facing multilateralism and Venezuela’s willingness to continue promoting it. Lastly, she met with the new High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk.

Rodríguez told the press that these meetings highlighted the impact of the unilateral coercive measures of the US and other States against Venezuela, a situation that hinders the enjoyment of human rights by its people, he said.

He expressed that the number of sanctions and their negative impacts on social benefits and services provided to the people were updated, damages increased after seven years of financial persecution.

He highlighted the resilience of the people to overcome these difficulties, but stressed that the sanctions continue to be applied and have concrete consequences in the South American country.

He specified that there are more than 30 countries that are victims of sanctions around the world, among which he mentioned Iran and Cuba, which is facing an economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US for six decades.

He recalled that Venezuela has requested representatives of the United Nations system to visualize the dimension of unilateral coercive measures and incorporate it into their bilateral work agenda with Caracas.

This Thursday, the Vice President of Venezuela participated in the hearing of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague (Netherlands), an instance to which she requested to declare inadmissible the claim of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana for the Essequibo, region of the which his country was despoiled.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



