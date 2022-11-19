Chile will penalize parents who do not pay child support | News

As of this Friday, the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights of Chile may penalize those parents who do not pay their children’s child support, after the entry into force of the National Registry of Child Support Debtors with the aim of protect the rights of children and adolescents.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Chile confirms first death from monkey smallpox

According to the Minister of Justice, Marcela Ríos, the regulations seek to help families and women in particular, so that they quickly receive the pensions they need and prevent them from assuming the role of private detectives after those who do not comply. your legal liability.

In this sense, among the sanctions for offenders are the withholding of up to 50 percent of the credits requested by the debtor parents, the withholding of tax refunds or the impossibility of renewing driver’s licenses or passports.

The National Registry of Debtors of Alimony Pensions enters into force.

We continue working for a society more committed to girls, boys, adolescents and their caregivers. ��

Here the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, @mriosttells you more: pic.twitter.com/tXeqJP4Mea

— Ministry of Justice and Human Rights (@MinjuDDHH)

November 18, 2022

Ríos stressed that “fathers and mothers, all, are co-responsible for the upbringing of their children.”

Thanks to this Registry, it will be possible to penalize any person who has been sued for not paying child support for three consecutive months or five discontinuous months.

Starting today, mothers and children are finally better protected.

The law #RegistroDebtorsFoodpromoted and promulgated during our government, establishes harsh, fair and necessary measures for parents to assume their responsibilities and pay Child Support.

— Sebastian Piñera (@sebastianpinera)

November 18, 2022

According to local media, the entry into force of this tool was promoted by former President Sebastián Piñera, particularly during his second Government (2018-2022). The former president assured on his Twitter account that as of today, mothers and children are finally better protected with harsh, fair and necessary measures.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



