Transporters protest against fuel prices in Guatemala | News

The blockades of carriers on various roads in Guatemala celebrated their fifth day of protest against high fuel prices this Friday, demanding the government of President Alejandro Giammattei to implement measures to stop the increase.

The collective and heavy transport associations and unions also request that actions be taken to prevent the prices of the basic basket and medicines from continuing to increase.

According to the Guatemalan Civil Police, on this day some 11 points were blocked, mostly located on highways such as the Inter-American highway and the Southwestern highway.

At this time of day in several regions of the country, carriers are holding a peaceful demonstration against the rise in fuel prices and the basic food basket. #Guatemala pic.twitter.com/GaMkyWNLya

— Rolanda García H. (@rolandatelesur)

November 18, 2022

For its part, the Government proposed implementing a subsidy, however, the carriers rejected this proposal and demanded a definitive solution.

On November 14, the protests and blockades began by the carriers, who have expressed that the measures will continue until their demands are met.

The following day, the carriers met with the Minister of Energy and Mines, Luis Ayala, along with other government officials to set up a dialogue table.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



