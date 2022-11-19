Another social leader is assassinated in Valle del Cauca, Colombia | News
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace of Colombia (Indepaz) reported on the murder of another social leader in the municipality of Buenaventura, located in the department of Valle del Cauca (southwest).
CMIO.org in sequence:
Colombia suspends arrest warrant for ELN commanders for talks
Indepaz specified that the event occurred in the morning hours of Thursday in the town of Bajo Calima de Buenaventura.
The victim was identified as Mario Oscar Solarte, who served as president of the subdirective of the Association of Rural Workers of Valle del Cauca (Astracava).
Mario Oscar Solarte
11/17/22
Buenaventura, Valle del Cauca
Mario Oscar Solarte was the current president of the subdirective of the ASTRACAVA association that is located in Buenaventura. He carried out organizational processes in favor of the peasantry and the eradication of crops for illicit use. pic.twitter.com/q1p7Hh88OK
— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)
November 18, 2022
In addition, he noted that Solarte was carrying out organizational processes in favor of the peasantry and the eradication of crops for illicit use.
According to the institute, with this fact there are 164 social leaders assassinated during this 2022, while it represents the number 1,391 since the signing of the Peace Accords in Havana, capital of Cuba, in 2016.
For its part, the Colombian Ombudsman’s Office spoke out to reject this murder and assert that “violence against social leaders attacks the construction of peace and democracy.”
Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983
See this content by source
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report