Another social leader is assassinated in Valle del Cauca, Colombia | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace of Colombia (Indepaz) reported on the murder of another social leader in the municipality of Buenaventura, located in the department of Valle del Cauca (southwest).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Colombia suspends arrest warrant for ELN commanders for talks

Indepaz specified that the event occurred in the morning hours of Thursday in the town of Bajo Calima de Buenaventura.

The victim was identified as Mario Oscar Solarte, who served as president of the subdirective of the Association of Rural Workers of Valle del Cauca (Astracava).

Mario Oscar Solarte

11/17/22

Buenaventura, Valle del Cauca

Mario Oscar Solarte was the current president of the subdirective of the ASTRACAVA association that is located in Buenaventura. He carried out organizational processes in favor of the peasantry and the eradication of crops for illicit use. pic.twitter.com/q1p7Hh88OK

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

November 18, 2022

In addition, he noted that Solarte was carrying out organizational processes in favor of the peasantry and the eradication of crops for illicit use.

According to the institute, with this fact there are 164 social leaders assassinated during this 2022, while it represents the number 1,391 since the signing of the Peace Accords in Havana, capital of Cuba, in 2016.

For its part, the Colombian Ombudsman’s Office spoke out to reject this murder and assert that “violence against social leaders attacks the construction of peace and democracy.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report