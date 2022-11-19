Expanded Working Group of the Sao Paulo Forum is installed in Caracas | News

Report This Content

The meeting of the Expanded Working Group of the Sao Paulo Forum was installed this Friday at the headquarters of the International University of Communications in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, to work on a strategic plan and advance the unity of the peoples.

The first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, intervened in the activity, asserting that the Sao Paulo Forum represents the space of the peoples.

“We must remain united in any circumstance, be a solid block. They call us all because they believe they are going to blackmail us. This is the house of the Sao Paulo Forum,” he said.

Cabello recalled that “here in Latin America for many years there has been no coup that was not led by the United States” and emphasized that it was decided a long time ago that “the problems of Venezuelans are solved by Venezuelans. We do not need interference from no one”.

In turn, the Vice President of International Affairs of the PSUV, Adán Chávez, commented that this meeting is conducive to addressing the progress achieved in the region, mainly politically.

“In the last five years, the Sao Paulo Forum has shown how to work on a strategic plan, to move forward together on this path that seeks to concretize sovereignty in our America,” he said, assuring that “there are political advances that are somehow product of the Sao Paolo Forum and the enemy knows it, that’s why we receive so many attacks”.

For her part, the executive secretary of the Sao Paulo Forum, Mónica Valente, highlighted the importance of organizing and uniting leftist political movements in the world.

“Today when we look at the map of Latin America and the Caribbean, we see a map almost all red and that is the result of that struggle, of resistance in numerous spaces that seal political movements and in progressive and revolutionary governments,” @movalente. @ForodeSaoPaulo pic.twitter.com/haHYO3pubo

— INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF COMMUNICATIONS (@lauicom)

November 18, 2022

He also noted that “there is no better place than Venezuela to celebrate our 2022 victories in Brazil, Colombia and the struggles of the Venezuelan people.”

The Expanded Working Group of the Sao Paulo Forum will be held until this Saturday in order to design new work strategies to face the challenges for Latin America, with the participation of more than 60 national and international delegates.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



