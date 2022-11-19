Two deaths reported after crash between truck and plane in Peru | News

The Peruvian Ministry of Health reported this Friday that two firefighters died after the truck they were traveling in collided with the wing of an airplane that was moving down the runway to take off from the Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima (capital).

The entity specified that of the total number of passengers “none have been seriously injured”, adding that several ambulances were enabled to transfer those affected to the nearest care centers.

As a result of the crash, the aircraft of the Latam company that was destined for the city of Juliaca, suffered a fire in the right wing and in the tail. The passengers and crew were evacuated.

Regarding the incident in Lima, LATAM Airlines Peru regrets the death of 2 firefighters who were in the vehicle that collided with the plane, as reported by the Jorge Chávez Airport concessionaire, Lima Airport Partners.

— LATAM Peru (@LATAM_PER)

November 19, 2022

After the event, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo sent his condolences to the relatives of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

“I express my deepest condolences to the relatives of Ángel Torres and Nicolás Santa Gadea, brave firefighters who died in the accident that occurred at the Jorge Chávez Airport. My thoughts and prayers are with them. I pray for the recovery of the injured”, said.

For its part, Latam also conveyed its condolences and assured that they are conducting inquiries to determine how this accident occurred.

“Latam Airlines Peru has deployed its Emergency Plan, mobilizing all available human and physical resources, to provide immediate assistance to passengers and crew on board,” he said.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



