Latin America

Paraguay reports seven new cases of chikungunya | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 54 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Health Surveillance Directorate of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare of Paraguay reported this Wednesday that, in the last epidemiological week, seven new cases of chikungunya and one of dengue were reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Paraguay registers three new infections of monkeypox

According to the entity, four of the patients positive for chikungunya were located in the Central department; while in Asunción one was diagnosed, as in Alto Paraná and Caazapá.

For its part, the dengue case was located in the Sergeant José Félix López district, in the department of Concepción.

So far in 2022, 190 Paraguayans have been infected with chikungunya and 188 with dengue; meanwhile, 384 and 1,460 suspects of chikungunya and dengue, respectively, have been reported.

According to the authorities, useless solid wastes occupy about 80 percent of the kennels found in homes.

For this reason, they urge the elimination of useless plastic containers, bottles, cans or household objects that may be scattered in the patios of homes.

Since 2009, dengue is considered endemic in Paraguay; meanwhile, chikungunya and zika began circulating in that country after 2015.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 54 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

A neo-fascist summit in Our America. Declaration of the House of the Americas | Opinion

19 hours ago

Jamaica Declares State of Emergency Over Gang Violence | News

21 hours ago

Paraguay records three new infections of monkeypox | News

22 hours ago

Argentine Peronism commemorates Militancy Day | News

23 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.