Paraguay reports seven new cases of chikungunya | News

The Health Surveillance Directorate of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare of Paraguay reported this Wednesday that, in the last epidemiological week, seven new cases of chikungunya and one of dengue were reported.

According to the entity, four of the patients positive for chikungunya were located in the Central department; while in Asunción one was diagnosed, as in Alto Paraná and Caazapá.

For its part, the dengue case was located in the Sergeant José Félix López district, in the department of Concepción.

So far in 2022, 190 Paraguayans have been infected with chikungunya and 188 with dengue; meanwhile, 384 and 1,460 suspects of chikungunya and dengue, respectively, have been reported.

According to the authorities, useless solid wastes occupy about 80 percent of the kennels found in homes.

For this reason, they urge the elimination of useless plastic containers, bottles, cans or household objects that may be scattered in the patios of homes.

Since 2009, dengue is considered endemic in Paraguay; meanwhile, chikungunya and zika began circulating in that country after 2015.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



