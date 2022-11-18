A neo-fascist summit in Our America. Declaration of the House of the Americas | Opinion

Report This Content

Given the triumph in Latin America of progressive governments supported by faith in real changes and the discontent towards devastating policies promoted by their opponents, it was to be expected that the right would undertake the counterattack.

As part of this, on November 18 and 19 – convened by the Conservative Action Political Conference (CPAC) – a summit of defeated will take place in Mexico in which Mauricio Macri, José Antonio Kast, Keiko Fujimori and Eduardo Bolsonaro (son of the dethroned Jair), and in which characters like Luis Fernando Camacho, Steve Bannon and Lech Walesa will not be out of place.

It is enough to look at the names to realize that today it is not a question of competing with that enlightened right wing that upheld the so-called liberal values; but to face the most open reaction, and even neo-fascism.

The right in Latin America and the Caribbean, we know it well, is a jealous guardian of democracy when the rules of the game favor it. But if she fears losing more than an election, some privileges, she shamelessly resorts to the widest spectrum of violence, including coups d’état (military or judicial) and, where appropriate, also torture, disappearances, massacres. Only once her power has been consolidated does she again show a kinder-looking face, until circumstances lead her to appeal again to her fierce side.

Today the world is witnessing an alarming growth of that racist and xenophobic extreme right that fuels hatred from the media and social networks and abhors immigrants and minorities as well as reformist moderates. The lie as a weapon aims to wipe out what history and culture have built over the centuries.

The hopeful victories of the left in recent years in our region must be defended. It is up to us to unmask all the traps and conspiracies that threaten the efforts to expand social justice and the vindication of the poor of the earth.

Roberto Fernández Retamar, in the last text he wrote, “Notes on America”, wondered what fate could be expected for a world plunged into barbarism by those who consider other beings inferior and treat them as such, in a similar way to how the nazis.

To prevent this barbarity from naturalizing and prevailing, Casa de las Américas summons its friends on the Continent, all honest people of the most dissimilar political signs, to unite their voices to denounce this new fascist offensive, for our most basic rights. , our dignity and our lives.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

