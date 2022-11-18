Jamaica Declares State of Emergency Over Gang Violence | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday declared a state of public emergency in parts of the capital city, Kingston, and in some central and western parishes, in an attempt to control the rise in crime related to gang violence. gangs.

CMIO.org in sequence:

How was the process of independence of Jamaica?

States of emergency give authorities greater powers, including the ability to search buildings and make arrests without warrants. Tuesday’s measures apply to areas that include popular tourist destinations such as Montego Bay.

In a televised address, Holness explained “We have seen an increase in criminal activity in these areas and a threat to property and, in some cases, public disorder.”

(1/3) As a people, we must recognize that the murder rate, the level of violence, public disorder, and challenge to the State is unusual, abnormal, and disruptive.

Criminal gangs are morphing and trying to influence legitimate civil and public organizations. pic.twitter.com/QaeBCdIqZ6

—Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM)

November 16, 2022

The premier said, in this regard: “What we are seeing with gang activities in these areas is cause for great concern.”

He even predicted a spike in murders over the next few weeks with the start of the Christmas season, when violent crime tends to spike.

Police Commissioner Antony Anderson said on Tuesday that there were 1,360 murders in Jamaica between the 1st. January and November 13, an increase of 6.8 percent over the same period in 2021. He specified that gang violence was the reason for 71 percent of those murders.

However, human rights organizations have questioned the detentions carried out during the states of emergency.

The Jamaican Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that authorities violated the rights of a man who was arbitrarily arrested and detained for months without trial during a state of emergency.

Jamaica, which has one of the highest homicide rates in the region, seeks to crack down on gangs through laws that target organized crime and illegal weapons.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report