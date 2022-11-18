Latin America

Paraguay records three new infections of monkeypox | News

The General Directorate of Health Surveillance of Paraguay detected this Thursday three new monkeypox infections in the country.

Monkeypox cases rise to seven in Paraguay

According to the health authority, with the newly confirmed cases, the country accumulates a total of 14 monkeypox infections, which mostly correspond to men residing in the metropolitan area of ​​Asunción (capital) and the Central department.

In this regard, the entity states that the median age of infected patients is 33 years. So far, none of them has a record of traveling abroad.

Likewise, the country’s Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare specified that to date 88 cases have been ruled out, coming from Asunción and the Central, Presidente Hayes, Concepción, Amambay, Canindeyú, Alto Paraná, Caaguazú and Guairá departments.

Given the epidemiological context generated by monkeypox, the health portfolio urged the population to take extreme prevention measures to prevent the increase in positive infections of the disease.

It is worth noting that among the measures they urged the application of individual prevention actions to take care of themselves and protect others in neighborhoods and cities, since the last two cases come from community-transmitted infections, with no history of travel abroad or contacts with travelers.

