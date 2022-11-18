Argentine Peronism commemorates Militancy Day | News

Report This Content

Numerous sectors of Argentine Peronism have gathered this Thursday for a call to commemorate the Day of Militancy, in which an intervention by the vice president, Cristina Fernández, is expected.

The celebration has the motto “The Force of Hope” and it is expected that the speech of the also former president responds to the clamor for her to be a candidate in 2023 for the Front of All.

The president herself announced her presence at the event: “This Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of Perón’s return to Argentina after 17 years of exile. See you in La Plata”.

In front of the concentration, the vice president will be the only speaker, in her second public appearance after the attempt to assassinate her last September.

Weeks ago, before those who claimed her as a candidate for next year’s elections, Fernández replied: “You know that I am going to do as always, that I am going to do what I have to do to ensure that our people can organize themselves in a project for the country.” .

Two months after the assassination attempt, this Thursday’s event will feature a powerful security operation, for which reason metal detectors and two security rings will be set up in the vicinity of the La Plata stadium, including troops with dogs and groups of Special Forces.

Likewise, it has been known that the economic and social situation will be a central part of the ex-president’s speech in the midst of growing inflation.

