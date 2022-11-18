Solidarity meeting with Cuba begins in Venezuela | News

Report This Content

In an atmosphere of brotherhood, social and political organizations from Venezuela and other Latin American nations will attend the XII National Solidarity Meeting with Cuba starting this Thursday in Caracas.

Cuba demands that the US comply with migration agreements

It is expected that during the meeting a strong condemnation of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States Government on the Caribbean nation for six decades will be issued.

In addition to addressing Washington’s unilateral restrictive measures against nations such as Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, the delegates will reflect on communication and counterculture as tools used by the US to threaten the independence and sovereignty of these peoples.

The meeting will be held at the National Planning School, in Caracas, and its inauguration is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. local time.

The sessions of the meeting will last until November 19 and they will also examine the role of women and youth in the work of the solidarity movement between both nations.

According to the organizers, there will also be a special tribute to the Venezuelan revolutionary Alí Rodríguez Araque (1954-2013), who was very close to Bolivarian President Hugo Chávez.

A delegation from the Cuban Institute for Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) arrived in Caracas to participate in the meeting. Among others, it is made up of the first vice president of said organization, Noemí Rabasa Fernández.

The coordinator of the Venezuela-Cuba National Movement of Friendship and Mutual Solidarity, Yhonny García, announced that they want to renew the internal organization of the national solidarity movement to structure it from the municipalities of each of the states.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



