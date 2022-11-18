Algeria cancels debt service payment to Cuba | News

Report This Content

The President of Algeria, Amadjid Tebboune, confirmed this Thursday before his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the decision to cancel the payment of bilateral debt services and then postpone their repayment to another time.

Cuban President arrives in Algeria on official visit

Tebboune expressed himself in these terms regarding the official visit made by the Cuban president to the North African nation, as part of a tour that will also take him to Türkiye, Russia and China.

According to the Algerian President, his country “feels in the duty to commit itself to Cuba, a friendly nation with which we share a past and present relationship.”

.@DiazCanelB: Our presence in #Algeria It is a sign of the importance we attach to bilateral relations, and at the same time reaffirms our willingness to continue the brotherhood cemented by the historical leaders of both nations.#CubaAlgeria ���� ���� pic.twitter.com/0d8ku0xn7r

– Presidency Cuba ���� (@PresidenciaCuba)

November 17, 2022

The President of Algeria also reported on agreements related to the supply of fuel to Cuba and the offer of a solar power plant for the production of electricity.

He also spoke of cooperating in the production of medicines and vaccines between the two countries, which have a close relationship in the field of public health.

Regarding the announcements made by the Algerian President, the Cuban president considered “they are important areas in which we are going to work together and show mutual benefit,” while pointing out that “they mean important support for our country.”

The Cuban president celebrated the result of the talks and said, in this regard, that “there are plenty of reasons to feel satisfied, and more than that we are very committed to the Algerian cause, we are very committed to the Algerian people and government,” and ratified that “Algeria can always count on the support of the Cuban government and people.”

Cuba and Algeria have maintained close ties for six decades when, in the midst of the independence war against France, the nascent Cuban Revolution offered support to the Algerian fighters.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



