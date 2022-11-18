Peruvian Premier raises trust issue before Congress on law | News

Report This Content

The president of the Council of Ministers of Peru, Aníbal Torres, raised this Thursday before the plenary session of Congress a question of confidence for the repeal of a law that limits the rights of participation and citizen control over referendums for constitutional reforms.

“The reason why I am here, accompanied by my cabinet, is to request that the bill requested today be approved, which repeals Law 31399, a Law that strengthens the process of approval of constitutional reform laws (… ) which I will call the anti-referendum bill, in respect of which I raise a question of confidence”, he specified.

The aforementioned regulations modified article 40 of Law 26300 on the rights of participation and citizen control, establishing that the call for a referendum for a constitutional reform is not appropriate if the proposal is not previously approved by Congress.

Prime Minister Aníbal Torres, accompanied by the ministerial cabinet, appeared before the Plenary of the Congress of the Republic to request that the “Bill that restores the political participation of the people” be approved, regarding which he raised a question of confidence. pic.twitter.com/TYEkG5cPJi

– Council of Ministers (@pcmperu)

November 17, 2022

The Peruvian Prime Minister clarified that the purpose of this initiative is to “restore the previous legal and legal situation” and thus allow the political participation of the population to be reestablished.

“Mr. President, I am not here to present the bill in order to close Congress, no. What we want is to establish a faculty of the people, as a constituent power, to actively participate in issues of greater relevance, and that the constituted power does not place itself above the sovereign power,” the premier emphasized.

In addition, he recalled that both the congressmen and the country’s president, Pedro Castillo, were elected by vote “for a period of five years, and that must be followed, the will of the sovereign.”

Torres explained that the Executive expects his proposal to be debated in plenary and then voted on, since the initiative “seeks to remedy a situation produced by Law 31399, which denatured one of the most relevant rights that derive from the constitutional text, and that turns out to be one of the bases of the democratic rule of law”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



