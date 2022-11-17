ALBA-TCP rejects EU decision to extend sanctions against Venezuela | News

Report This Content

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) rejected on Tuesday the decision of the European Union to extend the unilateral coercive measures against Venezuela.

In a message posted on its Twitter social network account, ALBA-TCP stated that the member states of the regional cooperation mechanism “reject the decision of the European Union of November 10, 2022.”

On that date, the European alliance extended the imposition of unilateral coercive measures, “violating International Law”, against the South American nation.

The Member States of the @ALBATCP reject the decision of the European Union of November 10, 2022, which extends the imposition of unilateral coercive measures, in violation of International Law against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/Ft1l2jrkRl

— ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP)

November 15, 2022

The ALBA-TCP noted that the EU extended for the sixth year “the imposition of coercive, unilateral, interfering and in violation of International Law measures against government representatives of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.”

He mentioned that this EU policy is a clear violation of International Law and the Charter of the United Nations, “with devastating effects on the nutrition, health and education of the Venezuelan people that prevent the enjoyment of Human Rights.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

