Cuba demands that the US comply with migration agreements | News

Cuba claimed the United States (USA) for the maintenance of the measures to stimulate illegal migration, among which the privileged treatment of Cubans who arrive at the border and the validity and application of the Cuban Adjustment Act stand out. .

The Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Carlos Fernández de Cossío, announced on Tuesday the results of the round of migration talks with the United States that took place in Havana.

Cuba insisted on the need for the complete restoration of immigration and consular services at the US Embassy in Havana, particularly the processing of non-immigrant visas.

.@CarlosFdeCossio | The US announced the full resumption of immigrant visa services at its embassy in #Cuba���� as of 01/04/2023.

VM reiterated the importance of reestablishing immigration and consular services, particularly processing of non-immigrant visas. pic.twitter.com/uH8HnJUh9J

— Cuban Foreign Ministry (@CubaMINREX)

November 15, 2022

On the other hand, Cossío also stressed the importance of complying with bilateral migration agreements in their entirety and not selectively, as the US has been doing, the diplomat pointed out.

In this sense, he reiterated his willingness to comply, as it has been up to now, with the commitments established in the set of migration agreements between both countries.

Cuba once again denounced the negative impact that the US economic blockade and the extreme reinforcement measures applied since 2019 have on the socioeconomic conditions of the Cuban population, a factor that constitutes an important stimulus for migration.

In Immigration Conversations, #Cuba He demanded an end to incentives for irregular emigration such as: measures to intensify the blockade, privileged treatment for those who arrive through irregular routes and the Adjustment Law. He also requested the granting of non-immigrant visas in Havana

— Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP)

November 15, 2022

He did the same in relation to incentives, the preferential treatment received by Cubans who enter the United States illegally and the validity of the Cuban Adjustment Act.

Cuba and the US have a set of migration agreements dating from 1994 and 1995, updated in 2017 that establish the bases for safe, legal emigration between both countries.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



