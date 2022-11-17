Argentina asks the IMF to lower debt surcharges | News

Report This Content

President Alberto Fernández indicated that Argentina will continue with the program agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the payment of the debt with that organization, although he did ask that the international economic situation be considered.

Fernández, who described as “very good” the meeting with the head of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, in Bali, Indonesia in the framework of the Group of 20 (G20) summit, once again asked that the surcharges that the countries more indebted are paying.

“In this G20 we managed to maintain the same demand that we had achieved in the G20 in Rome: that the surcharges that the most indebted countries are paying be reviewed; they are very high rates that have no logical explanation,” the president said.

“We talked about it with Kristalina and she stated that she is willing to take the issue to the board. You have to fight to try to get the issue out,” said Fernández.

The managing director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, asked Argentina to maintain “discipline” and continue on the path of recent months.

“It is very important that Argentina remains on the path as it has done so successfully in recent months,” the head of the IMF told the press, which approved in March an aid program for a total of 44,000 million dollars over 30 months. .

At the beginning of October, this organism approved the second revision of the agreement with the South American country, which allowed the immediate delivery of 3,800 million dollars, raising the total disbursement to 17,500 million.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



