Lula calls to protect the Amazon and proposes that COP30 be held in Brazil | News

The president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said on Wednesday that “there is no climate security in the world without a protected Amazon” while announcing that he will request that the COP30 climate summit, corresponding to 2025, be held in that brazilian region.

Group members announced for transition of command in Brazil

In the meantime, the former president also ratified the announcement made last week about the creation of a Ministry of Original Peoples, so that “ancestral peoples propose public policies” in their Government.

Likewise, Lula affirmed that he will insist that the COP in 2025 be held in the Brazilian Amazon. “The fight against climate change will have the highest profile in the structure in my government”, which begins on January 1.

Lula announces as the first initiative the realization of “the Summit of the Countries of the Economic Cooperation Treaty so that Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Suriname, Peru and Venezuela can, for the first time, sovereignly discuss the integrated development of the region “. pic.twitter.com/BkLKVpi2wV

— André Vieira (@AndreteleSUR)

November 16, 2022

In the same sense, Lula Da Silva promised the return of Brazil in the climate negotiations, from which his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, had withdrawn.

It was for this reason that the president celebrated that his invitation as president-elect “is recognition that the world is in a hurry to see Brazil participate again in discussions about the future of the planet and all the beings that inhabit it.”

Likewise, he claimed that the climate agreements reached previously “that have already been signed must be put into operation.”

The president-elect said that “No one is safe. The climate emergency affects everyone, although its effects fall more heavily on the most vulnerable.”

He affirmed that “we are going to put an end to the degradation process that our tropical forests are experiencing.”

In the #COP27 Of Egipt @LulaOficial confirms that he will ask the UN president for the event to be held in Brazil and the Amazon in 2025.

“We must convince the people that a tree standing, alive, is worth more than a felled one,” Lula told Amazonian governors.

ft: Joshep Eid / AFP pic.twitter.com/YtrM9iEK0l

— Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)

November 16, 2022

Lula participates as a special guest of the Egyptian Presidency of the UN climate conference, which has been in session since last week.

From his government program, the president re-elected on October 30 has promised zero deforestation, and proposed organizing COP 30 in 2025 in Brazil.

Lula has pointed out, together with the governors of those states, that among the challenges facing the Amazon are the criminal groups active in the area, illegal mining and agribusiness that seeks to extend the agricultural frontier to the detriment of the forest.

The average annual deforestation in the Amazon, of which Brazil concentrates 60 percent of the total area, increased by 75 percent over the previous decade during the term of Jair Bolsonaro.

In his speech at the COP27 climate summit, Lula mentioned: “There are not two Brazils, nor two planets Earth. We need more empathy and more trust between peoples.”

“Overcome and go beyond immediate national interests, in order to collectively weave a new international order that reflects the needs of the present and the future,” he said.

I received today #COP27 The Amazon Charter, a common agenda for the climate transition, two governors of the Legal Amazon. Consider how we govern to take care of the environment together, building integrated policies with states and municipalities.

��: @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/KjTAF0a6xl

– Lula (@LulaOficial)

November 16, 2022

“Brazil has already shown the world the way to defeat deforestation and global warming. Between 2004 and 2012, we reduced the deforestation rate in the Amazon by 83%, while agricultural GDP grew by 75%,” he recalled.

In a speech delivered on the sidelines of the COP27 negotiations in Sharm el Sheikh, Lula stressed that the world urgently needs a financial mechanism for loss and damage to deal with the consequences of climate change, a central issue in the summit negotiations in Egypt.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



