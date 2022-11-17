Cuban President begins tour of Asia, Africa and Europe | News

Report This Content

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, began an international tour this Wednesday through countries in Asia, Africa and Europe, in response to the official invitations issued by the leaders of the nations to which he will go on a state visit.

Cuba demands that the US comply with migration agreements

The president confirmed on his Twitter account that he will visit Algeria, Russia, Turkey and China, “in response to the official invitations issued by the leaders of those nations.”

Before leaving, he posted a message on Twitter announcing “A brief but intense journey awaits us, visiting friends, opening roads, managing outlets for our besieged economy. Wherever I go, #Cuba goes with me.”

�� Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov: We await the visit of the Cuban President @DiazCanelB to Moscow and preparations for the contacts of the two heads of state are ongoing.

�������� Cuba is our very important partner. We have many things to discuss.#RussiaCuba pic.twitter.com/VKUCQAz9QB

– Foreign Ministry of Russia ���� (@mae_rusia)

November 16, 2022

In this sense, from Moscow, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, announced this Tuesday that the president of Cubase will meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the Russian capital.

“We await the visit of President Díaz-Canel to Moscow and, in fact, contacts are being prepared between the two heads of state, since it is a very important visit, since Cuba is a very important partner for Russia,” the Russian spokesperson pointed out. .

Likewise, prior to the Kremlin’s statement, the Cuban ambassador in Moscow, Julio Garmendía, reported that President Miguel Díaz-Canel plans to arrive in Moscow next week after receiving an invitation from his Russian counterpart, where he will participate in the inauguration of a monument to Fidel Castro.

It should be noted that the construction dedicated to the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution will be erected in the square of the same name in the Sókol district of Moscow.

The program designed responds to the political and economic priorities of #Cubaas well as the efforts to alleviate the effects of a post-pandemic crisis that overwhelms the entire world ��, and in our case is exacerbated by the effects of the blockade of the United States.

— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB)

November 16, 2022

International tour of Cuban president

President Díaz Canel announced the start of his diplomatic tour of the nations of Asia, Africa and Europe, after two years under the impact of Covid-19, with the aim of addressing essential issues for the island, primarily related to the electric power sector. .

“During these days we will be working intensely to strengthen economic and political ties that allow us to continue promoting the development of Cuba, in other words, continue building the horizon of well-being that we deserve,” said the head of state.

Dear compatriots:

We are going on a tour of Algeria ����, Russia ����, Turkey ���� and China ����, in response to official invitations extended by the leaders of those nations. pic.twitter.com/lOISkdKtq1

— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB)

November 16, 2022

He also added that the political trip will conclude on Sunday, November 27, the day on which he will also attend the polls to exercise his right to elect delegates to the municipal assemblies of Popular Power.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



