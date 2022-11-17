El Salvador approves a new extension to the emergency regime | News

Report This Content

The Legislative Assembly (unicameral parliament) of El Salvador approved this Tuesday night an eighth extension to the emergency regime, in force in the Central American country since last March with the argument of combating organized crime.

The approval was made with the votes of the ruling party Nuevas Ideas amid complaints from international organizations for human rights violations and deaths of detainees under the emergency regime.

The Minister of Security of the Government of Nayib Bukele, Gustavo Villatoro, when defending the measure, assured in a conference hours before the approval of the extension, that at least 57,568 people have been detained since March 27, when the regime for an escalation of homicides in El Salvador.

He defended the results of the regime as undeniable and highlighted the capture of 843 leaders of criminal groups, 644 from MS-13 and 199 from Barrio 18.

He also highlighted that they have a record of 238 days with zero homicides, although reports of missing persons and other deaths in alleged clashes with the Police have increased.

Since last March 27, the constitutional guarantees of the right to defense, administrative detention for 72 hours and the inviolability of correspondence have been suspended, although the Constitution dictates a maximum period of 30 days, extendable only if the causes that generate the statement.

The last extension to the exception regime, approved on October 14, began its validity on October 19 and would remain in effect until Thursday.

The new extension will come into force on November 18, and will last until the middle of next month, on December 18.

