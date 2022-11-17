Mexican President calls for a march on November 27 | News

Report This Content

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced this Wednesday that next Sunday, November 27, he will lead a march from the Monument to Independence to the Zócalo esplanade, in Mexico City, to defend his government project.

When celebrating the fourth anniversary of his administration, the head of state announced that he will present his government report, and not on December 1, as he used to do since he became president in 2018.

He asserted that by sounding out among the people the context in which democracy and electoral reform are being debated, they asked him and agreed to modify the date of his report so that more people from the country would come, so that the concentration of his movement will be at a demonstration in downtown Mexico City.

Previously, last Sunday in several cities in Mexico, there were marches by the conservative opposition in an alleged defense of the National Electoral Institute (INE), an autonomous entity that the Mexican president calls for urgent reform and that, in recent weeks, has has been at the center of the debate in the country.

“I am looking, without violating the Constitution, if there are possibilities to reform the electoral law, the secondary one, to advance democracy, before which he called on all Mexicans to defend democracy and to continue defending the constitutional reform initiative, to Let it be recorded that they are acting in an anti-democratic manner,” the president urged.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



