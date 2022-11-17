The first world meeting of ex-combatants is held in Colombia | News

Signatories of the Peace Agreement, political leaders, experts and international representatives, including ex-combatants from former armed organizations, participated this Wednesday in the Colombian capital, Bogotá, in the first International Conference on Reincorporation Experiences.

During the meeting, successes and challenges of the process of reintegration and construction of peace in the South American nation were examined with a comprehensive approach.

The head of the United Nations (UN) Verification Mission in Colombia, Carlos Ruiz Massieu, urged protecting the physical integrity of the peace signatories and stressed that “reincorporation cannot be guaranteed if there are murders of ex-combatants.”

He added that there are more than 340 ex-rebels killed, a fact that he considered unacceptable, and appreciated the political will to comply with the Peace Agreement that more than 13,000 ex-combatants have maintained despite the murders.

The debates were attended by ex-combatants from El Salvador, Guatemala, Indonesia, the Basque Country, Senegal and the host country, who recounted their experiences. In the case of this Wednesday, discussions on reincorporation and peace with a gender, ethnic and disability approach were expected.

Regarding political reintegration, interest aroused issues such as security, participation and institutional articulation, as well as access to land, housing and productive projects to materialize economic reincorporation, and access to health, education and culture in terms of social reintegration.

In this regard, it was verified that the institutional neglect and the lack of support offers to the ex-guerrillas caused the unsustainability of reincorporation.

This meeting is taking place in the context of the total peace policy promoted by the Government of President Gustavo Petro to put an end to the Colombian armed conflict.

One of the referents of the meeting is the Peace Agreement signed at the end of 2016 between the Government of former President Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018) and the extinct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC-EP).

The delegates at the meeting visited the Territorial Space for Training and Reincorporation (ETCR) of Tierra Grata, department of César (north), where they received information on what was done by ex-combatants after the signing of the peace agreement.

According to the United Nations Verification Mission, of the 13,616 extinct FARC-EP guerrillas who laid down their weapons, 93 percent are still in the reincorporation process, despite those who were deprived of their lives between 2017 and June. past.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



