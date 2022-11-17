Five Dominican provinces remain on alert for trough | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The deputy director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE) of the Dominican Republic, Carlos Paulino, reported this Wednesday that five provinces remain on green alert due to possible incidents of a trough that affects the country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Dominican Medical College calls for strike against insurers

Through the entity‘s Twitter social network account, the official indicated that according to the bulletin of the National Meteorological Office (Onamet) they expect rainfall to continue in the territory for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Given this, the Dominican provinces that remain on green alert are San Cristóbal, Monseñor Nouel, Monte Plata, Greater Santo Domingo and Sánchez Ramírez.

The COE maintains 05 provinces on green alert for possible flooding of rivers, streams and ravines, as well as flash or urban floods, because a trough will be generating rainfall. pic.twitter.com/QxCFPOPTvE

— COE (@COE_RD)

November 16, 2022

Paulino also urged the population living near rivers, streams and ravines to monitor their behavior to prevent them from being swept away by flash floods.

In addition, he called for caution from those who live on steep terrain to prevent them from being swept away by landslides.

For its part, Onamet notified that an anticyclone “will be limiting significant rainfall in a large part of the country.”

“However, occasional isolated downpours could occur due to the east/northeast wind until early evening,” he said via his Twitter account.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report