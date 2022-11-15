Two more indigenous leaders are assassinated in Chocó, Colombia | News

Report This Content

The Orewa Association denounced this Sunday the murder of two leaders of the territorial indigenous guard of the Emberá Playa Bonita community, located in the department of Chocó, in northwestern Colombia, with which there have been 162 crimes of this nature so far this year. year.

Indigenous social leader assassinated in Chocó, Colombia

In a statement released through the Twitter account of the National Indigenous Organization of Colombia (ONIC) and other NGOs in that country, Orewa forcefully rejected the murder of Carlitos Uragama Cano and Francisco Sarco Pipicay in front of their relatives, and the injuries Seriously from five bullet wounds inflicted on a third individual who is currently hovering between life and death.

These community members “had fled the armed conflict in their territories of origin and were part of the association of indigenous victims of Chocó,” the manifesto explains, and that now the survivors will probably leave their homes to preserve their lives.

According to the statement, on the night of November 11, three hooded men broke into the farm where these families lived, in the vicinity of the municipality of Quibdó, and “without any justification” began to shoot indiscriminately against those present.

Orewa also expressed his concern about impunity for crimes committed by illegal armed groups, which in this case the media attribute to the so-called Clan del Golfo.

The #Prosecutor’s Office Y @PoliceColombia They carry out urgent acts to clarify the murder of indigenous guards from the Embera community, Francisco Sarco Pipicay and Carlitos Uragama Cano, in the Chaparraidó sector, rural area of ​​Quibdó. Hooded men would have shot them in front of their families.

– Colombian Prosecutor’s Office (@FiscaliaCol)

November 14, 2022

“The men are laid out on the floor and the women are separated, and the three men who were there, according to the information they give, proceeded to shoot them without saying a word,” the police commander told the press. Shocked, Colonel Clauder Cardona.

According to the Indepaz organization, these are the 161 and 162 victims of deadly violence against indigenous and social leaders in Colombia during the year 2022.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



