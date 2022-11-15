March in Haiti against murders of journalists | News

Report This Content

Journalists, communicators and social groups marched on Sunday through the streets of Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, to demand an end to the murders and police violence against communicators in the exercise of their duties, reported local media.

Convened by the Online Communication Media Collective (CMEL), the protesters denounced the deaths of eight colleagues so far this year at the hands of security forces and criminal gangs.

“We are here as lawyers to denounce police brutality against journalists and to ask the PNH (Haiti National Police) General Inspectorate to follow up on the case of the murder of journalist Romelson Vilsaint,” a march participant told reporters. .

������ 8 Haitian journalists have been killed this year by police and paramilitaries amid an intense wave of people’s mobilization against foreign intervention and a political, economic, and institutional crisis. #SolidarityWithHaiti (1/4) pic.twitter.com/hWczmbvBcl

— International Peoples’ Assembly (@peoplesassembl_)

November 13, 2022

The dozens of attendees left the Campo de Marte, in the center of the capital, and walked to the Delmas 33 police station where Vilsaint was assassinated to lay a wreath.

Vilsaint was shot while protesting the arbitrary detention of a colleague, according to witnesses to the event.

The journalists also threatened the police not to cover any of the institution’s press conferences if they resist investigating that case and others like it that have occurred in recent months.

In addition to Vilsaint, the protesters remembered through voices and banners the rest of the union’s recent victims such as Wilguens Louissaint, Amady John Wesley, Lazarre Maximilien, Tayson Latigue, Frantzsen Charles, Garry Tess and Fritz Dorilas.

On the other hand, humanitarian organizations and renowned journalists from around the world joined the demands and called on the authorities to end impunity for uniformed officers and members of armed gangs who should be brought to justice for recurrent attacks against communication professionals in That country.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



