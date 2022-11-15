Lula da Silva seeks to position Brazil at COP27 in Egypt | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, traveled to Egypt on Monday, where he will participate in the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27) to reposition the South American country on the scene and environmental diplomacy.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon breaks record of 2021

During the event, the next Brazilian head of state (he will take office on January 1, 2023) will announce the indigenous leader, Sônia Guajajara, as head of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, who will demonstrate the commitment of the new Brazilian government to the climate issue.

In parallel, the president-elect will coordinate bilateral contacts with representatives of the environmental issue of the United States, China and Germany, in the Egyptian resort Sharm El-Sheikh, venue of COP27.

Good day. Today I travel to Egypt to participate in COP 27. The fight against climatic changes must be a commitment of the Brazilian State. We will work for the future of our country and the planet, which is one of all.

– Lula (@LulaOficial)

November 14, 2022

In another order, the Workers’ Party specified that next Wednesday, the ex-unionist will attend an event in which they will show an initiative called the Amazon Charter: a common agenda for the climate transition.

Likewise, the president-elect has agendas for Thursday in Egyptian territory, where he will exchange opinions with representatives of Brazilian civil society and will participate in the Forum of Indigenous Peoples on climate change.

Today was the day of talking next to the company @celiaxakriaba na COP27. As elite deputies, we face two challenges of climatic changes and the role of indigenous women in struggle. Our ancestors have answers to save the planet. We want to mulherize politics! pic.twitter.com/MdHQ8vB2sX

— Sonia Guajajara (@GuajajaraSonia)

November 11, 2022

It is worth noting that the meeting on environmental matters will end on November 18 and is accompanied by a request for help to carry out ambitious and credible actions, in a year marked by the intensification of forest fires, droughts, high temperatures and floods.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report