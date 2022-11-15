Announce third meeting of anti-imperialist journalists | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



On November 16 and 17, the Third Meeting of Anti-imperialist Journalists and Communicators will be held virtually, to continue coordinating and articulating actions against the onslaught of Western imperialism and its accomplices of media terrorism.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Venezuela proposes to change the capitalist model to preserve life on the planet

The slogan of this third meeting (the two previous ones were held in 2016 and 2017 in La Paz and Vallegrande, Bolivia) is the role of the anti-imperialist media in the framework of the current popular struggles.

The dynamic will be that in the first hour of each day there will be four exhibitors from different countries and in the second hour and a half, there will be an open debate with several invited journalists.

This Wednesday, November 16, the Meeting of Anti-imperialist Communicators of Our America begins

The event has been convened by media outlets known for their anti-imperialist and anti-capitalist content, in this case the newspaper El Puka, from Peru and the communication platform Resumen Latinoamericano (Prensa Gráfica-Radio and TV).

Also ComuniSur and Radio TV La Voz, of the Single Union Confederation of Peasant Workers of Bolivia (CSUTCB), Radio Plaza de la Dignidad, of Chile, and the Tertulias en Cuarentena platform.

Media will be represented from Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Venezuela, Bolivia, Paraguay, Ecuador, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Panama, Peru, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Honduras, Mexico, Haiti, Costa Rica and also representatives of Original towns.

Every day of the Meeting, the communicators murdered for complying with the fundamental premise of putting their daily work at the service of the peoples will be honored.

Both on Wednesday 16 and Thursday 17, the start time will be as follows for each participating country:

Argentina-Brazil-Paraguay-Chile, 7:00 p.m.; Bolivia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, 6:00 p.m., Colombia, Cuba, Panama, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti, 5:00 p.m. and Mexico, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica) at 4:00 p.m.

Among the participating journalists are the Cuban Arleen Rodríguez Derivet, the Chilean Marcelo Osses, Brazil with the communication team of the Movement of the Landless, and Jorge Olmos, Vice President of Contents of the Telesur multimedia network.

Carlos Aznárez, (Argentine journalist, director of the Resumen Latinoamericano communication platform), among others, also attended.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report