Puebla Group called for the creation of a single regional currency | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Puebla Group called on Monday for the creation of a single Latin American currency, in addition to calling for the incorporation of new issues to the regional agenda, after concluding its VIII meeting, in the Colombian city of Santa Marta.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Puebla Group promotes new progressive agenda in the region

In this sense, the left-wing political and academic forum specified that the region needs to incorporate and emphasize new issues on the regional agenda that previously, for various reasons, did not have visibility.

Thus, for example, among these issues, the group pointed to environmental public policies, gender equality, ecological transition, the defense of the Amazon rainforest and the rights of indigenous peoples, the development of alternative energies and the need to include new social and economic actors in regional integration processes.

Successful day at the VIII Meeting of the #GroupOfPueblaIt is a pleasure to meet great friends of the progressive movement in our region.

Latin America needs to create a space for reflection that represents its interests and asserts its voice.

Latin America united! pic.twitter.com/9zvRcGWhaH

– Leonel Fernandez (@LeonelFernandez)

November 12, 2022

“Today, when in a good part of the States of Latin America and the Caribbean, progressivism is government, an unbeatable opportunity opens up to continue with the task begun at the beginning of the century and that was transcendental in terms of social policies to reduce the gaps ”, they stressed in the final statement of the event.

They also added that drug trafficking has become a transnational and global problem, for which they urge consumer countries to assume their responsibility, while proposing to find a solution based on the deregulation of drug prohibition; as well as giving social and health treatment to addiction and consumption.

It is worth noting that the group emphasized its genuine hope that total peace that ends the war will reach Colombia so that the country can achieve full development and social justice.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report