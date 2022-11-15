Premier appoints president of Court of Cassation in Haiti | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry appointed Judge Jean-Joseph Lebrun as president of the Court of Cassation, the country’s highest court, on Monday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

March in Haiti against murders of journalists

After the election, the executive put an end to more than a year and a half of dysfunction of the Court after the death of its previous president, René Sylvestre, in June 2021, as a result of Covid-19.

Regarding the appointment, former deputy Jean Tholbert Alexis pointed out that the election of the career magistrate to lead the Court of Cassation is a step towards strengthening the Judicial power.

The nomination of Juge Jean Joseph LEBRUN, Magistrat de carrière, Compétent et Intègre, as Président de la Cour de Cassation, is an act of hope for Haitian Justice. history of Justice.

– I. André Michel (@avokapepla)

November 14, 2022

Likewise, the associations of judges, for their part, approved the appointment and indicated that it will allow the completion of the supreme court and the use of government funds.

In accordance with the Magna Carta, the judges of cassation are appointed by the President of the Republic from a previous list presented by the Senate.

However, the country is going through a serious political crisis since the head of state Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his residence in July 2021 and since January 2020 the National Assembly only has a third of the senators after the expiration of the mandates of all the senators. deputies and about twenty members of the upper house.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report