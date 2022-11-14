Mexican president disqualifies opposition march on INE | News

Report This Content

The president of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador, affirmed that those who marched yesterday in favor of the National Electoral Institute (INE) are in favor of “corruption, clusters, classism and discrimination.”

In his traditional press conference at the National Palace, the president assured that the march participants demonstrated “in favor of the privileges they had before this government” while he assured that the organizers are not democratic and have validated electoral fraud.

At the same time, the Head of State assured that “the alleged attack on the INE is unfounded. What is sought is the opposite, it is to strengthen democracy, protect it because there are still risks of electoral fraud. The INE thing was an excuse”.

The demonstration called by the National Civic Front opposes the electoral reform promoted by the head of the Executive where he proposes to replace the INE with an autonomous National Institute of Elections and Consultations.

At the same time, the president’s proposal provides for the direct election of electoral advisers and magistrates, reducing congressional seats, unifying electoral bodies and reducing campaign expenses.

In turn, López Obrador stressed that “I am pleased that, despite the campaign, and wow they were applied, not many people participated. They need more. To have an idea, I calculate that, that’s why they didn’t come to the Zócalo, they wouldn’t have filled even half, they must be about 60-70 thousand”.

In the same way, the president emphasized in the morning call that “what bothers me the most is hypocrisy, simulation. Yesterday’s march was very important, a kind of strep tease of conservatism in Mexico.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



