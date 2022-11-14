Inauguration of the 38th edition of the Havana International Fair | News

Report This Content

The Prime Minister of Cuba, Manuel Marrero Cruz announced on Monday the inauguration of the 38th edition of the Havana International Fair, after two years without it being held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this sense, the Executive highlighted the presence of the Cuban President, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez; as well as representing 62 countries and 400 companies.

Likewise, he pointed out that, among the main partners of Cuba, accredited in the event, are Spain, Italy, Canada, France, China, Mexico, Brazil, Russia and Venezuela, also welcoming the delegations of the United Arab Emirates and the Republic Laos People’s Democratic Party, which debuted at the fair.

“U.S. companies that demonstrate a consistent and fair position in favor of trade with Cuba are present, as well as Cubans residing in that country who come to promote their products and establish relationships with companies on the island,” the entity specified.

In another order, the executive reiterated the determination of the Cuban government to honor each of its obligations, and thanked the trust, patience and understanding of companies, insurance agencies and banks that maintain their relations with Cuba in the current circumstances.

Inauguration of the 38th Havana International Fair (FIHAV-2022) opens its doors today, for five days, at the ExpoCuba fairgrounds, with the participation of 62 countries and a large group of national companies. #brush is represented with our products.#LatirAvileño pic.twitter.com/3LUmDXGi2t

– Cepil Company (@Cepil Company)

November 14, 2022

It is worth noting that Fihav 2022 is attended by 23 official delegations, while the chambers exceed 30; while more than 190 state entities and some 25 micro, small and medium-sized companies attend on the Cuban side, all gathered at Expocuba, which has hosted the fair for 38 years.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



