President of Bolivia criticizes the position of civic groups in Santa Cruz | News

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, called this Monday for the unity of the people while affirming that there are people who “believe they own territories and do whatever they want” in reference to the opposition pro-Santa Cruz civic committees in the framework of the 241 years of the death of the hero Julián Apaza “Tupak Katari”.

President of Bolivia confirms that unity will defeat the coup

The president pointed out that “today the same thing that happened with Tupak Katari with the Spanish, today we are still experiencing a scene in which there are certain people who believe they are owners, who believe they are owners of territories and who believe they are owners of doing everything they want.” ”.

Similarly, the head of state recalled at the ceremony held in the community of Peñas, municipality of Batallas, La Paz, when Katari, about to be dismembered by the conquerors, expressed that “I will return and we will be millions.”

241 years after the dismemberment of Túpac Katari, we arrived at Peñas, #Peace, to honor our indigenous leader who tenaciously fought against the Spanish yoke and taught us that we must give our lives for ideals, freedom and dignity. His spark from him, today is an unstoppable fire! pic.twitter.com/U5by9YLDck

— Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

November 14, 2022

Arce emphasized that in order to fulfill Katari’s legacy, unity must be maintained because “it is the strength of our social organizations, it is the strength of the people’s organism to overcome the threats of foreign enemies, external enemies and even internal enemies.”

The president’s words come after 24 days of strike that have caused three deaths, more than 170 people injured and around 720 million dollars in losses due to the paralysis of economic activities.

According to the Bolivian authorities, the opposition has made clear its markedly racist and discriminatory character with the expulsion and destruction of houses of the Ayorea community in Concepción, as well as the burning of the headquarters of the peasant federation in Santa Cruz.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



