President Luis Arce approves decree on census in Bolivia | News

Bolivian President Luis Arce approved a decree on Saturday that sets the rules for carrying out the Population and Housing Census to be held on March 23, 2024.

Bolivia announces that census will be held on March 23, 2024

“We approved Supreme Decree 4824, which guarantees that the Census will take place on 03/23/24 and the distribution of resources will take place in September of the same year,” the Bolivian president wrote on his Twitter account.

President Arce assured that with this new supreme decree, the Government respects the request of more than 300 elected authorities of the country and also puts into practice the recommendations of the Technical Commission of the census.

(Thread) We approved DS4824 which guarantees that the Census will be carried out on 03/23/24 and the distribution of resources will be done in September of the same year, fulfilling the request of more than 300 elected authorities of the country and the recommendations of the Technical Commission who worked in Trinidad.

– Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

November 13, 2022

He also expressed that “each and every one of the Bolivian men and women must be part of the Bicentennial Census, and insisted on the need to build” the Homeland, united and united, taking into account the economic, social and cultural realities of the nine departments. ”.

Supreme Decree No. 4824 provides that the registration of the Population and Housing Census be carried out by the National Institute of Statistics of Bolivia (INE).

Each and every one of the Bolivian men and women should be part of the #BicentennialCensus. We will continue to rebuild the Homeland, united and united, taking into account the economic, social and cultural realities of the nine departments.#CensusWithConsensus

– Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

November 13, 2022

From the Bolivian Government they have considered the census process as a national priority, for which they will guarantee its coverage throughout the country on the date scheduled for its completion.

According to the letter of Supreme Decree 4824, the results of the census will allow “adjusting, defining, implementing and evaluating plans, programs, strategies for human, economic and social development.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



