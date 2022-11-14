Massacre in the Mexican state of Zacatecas leaves five dead | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



At least five people were shot dead in a new massacre perpetrated on Saturday in the Mexican state of Zacatecas.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Nine people murdered in the Mexican state of Guanajuato

Local authorities indicated that the armed attack occurred on a sports field in the capital of the homonymous state, in north-central Mexico.

The spokesperson for the State Peacebuilding Board of the state of Zacatecas reported through a statement that state and federal security forces deployed in the area where the massacre took place.

“Upon arrival, they confirmed that there were five injured people, who, when assessed, no longer had vital signs,” the agency said on its Facebook page.

The spokesperson explained that all the victims of the attack “are male.”

It was learned that after the armed event, the security forces began an operation to try to locate and arrest those responsible for the massacre.

A massacre was recorded this Saturday, November 12, in the Villas del Monasterio subdivision, in the municipality of Guadalupe, Zacatecas, after the cold-blooded murder of five young people. pic.twitter.com/Pm9LQFsuaG

– Michoacán Informative Extension (@ExtensionInfoMX)

November 13, 2022

Meanwhile, agents of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) began the corresponding actions, in order to advance the investigations of the crime.

The northern state of Zacatecas is a strategic drug-trafficking route to the United States and ports on the Pacific and Gulf of Mexico, leading to violent disputes between drug cartels.

Since November 2021 and given the increase in violence and insecurity, the Mexican government implemented the Zacatecas Plan with the deployment of different security forces to deal with drug cartels.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report