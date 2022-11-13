Peruvian President affirms that he will defend his Government together with the people | News

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo affirmed on Saturday that he will defend his government together with the people who elected him as president of the South American country.

They reject coup attempts promoted by Congress in Peru

“This town has put us in place for a period (2021-26) and we will be and make it prevail together with the town,” said Pedro Castillo on a visit to the Peruvian region of Cajamarca.

Castillo took advantage of the occasion to launch a new criticism of Congress for not submitting for discussion dozens of bills pending debate and approval that benefit the Peruvian people.

“We want to recover the energy resources that Peru’s wealth has, we want democratic stability and governance converted into bills in Parliament, but Parliament does not give a damn (very little) to Parliament”, which he called to stop tripping to the government.

Regarding the cases of alleged corruption against him, Pedro Castillo asserted that his detractors invent “fiscal folders and constitutional complaints” and involve family members, ministers and members of his environment.

Peru should not stop because of a false complaint or other distractions. We have delivered a supply of units to combat citizen insecurity and attend to the health of our brothers and sisters in the rural areas of #Moyobamba. We will always continue with the people! pic.twitter.com/mDHN9k8jgB

– Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe)

November 12, 2022

The president’s statements against Parliament and legislators come a day after the approval of the report by the Subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations (SAC) that recommends the five-year disqualification of Pedro Castillo for the alleged crime of treason.

Pedro Castillo assured that the Government will not back down from the decision of the SAC, since its priority is to work for the benefit of the population.

#CongressInforms l With 11 votes in favor, the Subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations approved the final report of the constitutional complaint that recommends disqualifying President Pedro Castillo for 5 years from exercising public office. pic.twitter.com/7wPcVtxGpt

– Congress of Peru ���� (@congresoperu)

November 11, 2022

After the approval of the SAC report against the president, the Permanent Commission of Congress summoned President Castillo to exercise his right to reply, in person or through a lawyer on November 16.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



