Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon breaks record in 2021 | News

The Brazilian Institute for Special Research (INPE) reported that the Amazon in that country lost 903.8 square kilometers of forest during the month of October, three percent more than in the same period last year.

According to the INPE alert, this figure sets a new negative record for October, including the 4,586 deforestation warnings sent by the satellite system that supports these analyzes in real time.

In the first 10 months of 2022, indicates INPE, the accumulated record was also broken with 9,994 square kilometers of native vegetation destroyed, the highest rate since this section began to be measured in 2015.

�� Dismantling alerts in the Amazon are new high in October (3%), reaching 903.86 km², according to Deter/Inpe. Isso is equivalent to 123,986 soccer fields. Not accumulated in the year, the area with alerts has exceeded or registered in the other integer years of the series.��#AmazôniaDaDestruição

— Greenpeace Brazil (@GreenpeaceBR)

November 11, 2022

The devastation of the Amazon rainforest until October already exceeds that of all of 2021, when 8,219 square kilometers were affected, adds the alert.

“The moment is crucial for the Amazon, because the world‘s climate depends on it and, consequently, the economy, agriculture and the health of all the inhabitants of this planet. We need to get out of the realm of promises and move on to real action”, said the representative of Greenpeace Brazil, André Freitas, in a statement regarding these data.

In this sense, environmental organizations from around the world warn that the rate of deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon will lead to the threshold of no return.

Analysts have pointed out the coincidence of this disastrous trend of environmental destruction with the mandate of President Jair Bolsonaro during the last four years, at unprecedented levels.

INPE bases its analyzes and monthly alerts on the Legal Amazon Deforestation Detection System in Real Time (Deter), through satellite images.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



