Gas stations reopen in Haiti after two months | News

Gas stations reopened in Haiti on Saturday after two months without service due to the blockade by armed gangs of the country’s most important storage terminal.

Restarts fuel supply in Haiti

According to local media, during the last three days, 7,200,000 liters of diesel and 4,500,000 liters of gasoline were distributed to all active service stations in Port-au-Prince, the capital, and other cities in the Caribbean nation.

Even so, reports indicate that thousands of people huddled together in the sun waiting for fuel, fearful that there would not be enough for everyone and despite the increase in prices announced by the prime minister last September.

“There is already gasoline! There’s already gasoline!” They say that the customers shouted euphorically while the horns of the cars sounded and others arrived pushing theirs with the tank dry after two months of shortages.

Shouts of emotion echoed through the streets of Porto Principe did not start on Saturday, when gas stations were open throughout Haiti for the first time in two months, after a powerful gang lifted a paralyzing fuel blockade. pic.twitter.com/nppWEVzq6F

— Movement Negritude Brazil (@BrasilNegritude)

November 13, 2022

“I would say that this is the day that life begins again,” a 35-year-old Haitian and small business owner told the press.

Since a coalition of armed gangs called “G9” seized the Varreux fuel terminal, major businesses, institutions, and transportation have come to a standstill, with skyrocketing prices for fuel on the black market.

“They raised gasoline at the wrong time, when the economy is not working,” said a 40-year-old bus driver.

And he added: “It will be very difficult for those who have nothing. Gasoline seems like a relief, but at the same time it will bring hardship to many.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



