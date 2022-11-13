Mexico announces that it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions | News

Report This Content

Mexico will increase from 22 percent to 35 percent its greenhouse gas reduction goal, the so-called “National Determined Contributions (NDC),” announced Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

This will be done in conjunction with the United States in a project that will represent investments of 48 billion dollars, Ebrard announced from Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, within the framework of COP27, accompanied by John Kerry.

“Mexico will increase its NDC from 22 to 35 percent emission reduction by 2030. Solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal energy generation will double. Mexico’s largest effort in its history: 48 billion dollars with US support,” Ebrard wrote.

The Mexican Foreign Minister explained that for Mexico this means “doubling the efforts and investments in clean energy in our country in the next eight years.”

“Double, compared to the original plans for this decade. So we are going to redouble our efforts in terms of hydroelectric, solar, geothermal, wind energy sources,” said Ebrard accompanied by the US special envoy on climate.

“It means an expansion of two million more hectares of protected natural areas in our country, a reforestation process of one and a half million hectares with more than 1.1 million trees planted, as well as accelerating electromobility and energy efficiency in our country” , accurate.

With the support of the US, it is estimated that from 2022 to 2030 an additional investment of around 48 billion dollars will be required, he added.

“They will be mobilized from the public and private sectors to double the clean energy generation capacity in Mexico and reduce 52 million tons of carbon,” he specified.

“This is undoubtedly one of the most outstanding contributions of the G20 countries during this decade to climate action.”

“This decision will be one of the main topics of the North American Leaders Summit next month. It will allow, together with the efforts of the United States and Canada, the North American region to have one of the most efficient energy transitions in the world. world,” he concluded.





