Peasants from Santa Cruz ask those responsible for the burning of their headquarters to be sanctioned | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The leadership of the Single Trade Union Federation of Peasant Workers of Santa Cruz, Bolivia, described this Sunday as an “act of terrorism” the burning of its headquarters in the Santa Cruz capital that occurred on Friday, and denounced the fact at a national and international level in order to that those responsible be punished.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President Luis Arce approves decree on census in Bolivia

“We are making the corresponding complaints, they have come to see everything they have done, but what are they going to see if everything is burned and looted,” said the executive secretary of the Federation, Franklin Vargas.

“There are videos of how things are being removed. We ask the Prosecutor’s Office to find the intellectual actors, we know who they have financed, because there are videos where you can see who has paid,” he explained.

#Now�� |

The executive of the Federation of Rural Workers of #Santa CruzFranklin Vargas: “On Friday we had an attack on the FSUTCSC, five of us have almost been attacked by financed groups, we suppose by the Governor and the Civic Committee.” pic.twitter.com/JPBV5z30ry

– Bolivia Official TV (@Canal_BoliviaTV)

November 13, 2022

The director also denied that explosives had been found in the peasant headquarters and confirmed that they appeared before the Prosecutor’s Office so that the 17 detainees could be prosecuted and anticipated that they would ask that justice now go after the “intellectual authors”, who in Vargas’s opinion are the civic ones

After the government’s announcement to carry out the Population and Housing Census on March 23, 2024, the Santa Cruz Civic Committee has not yet ruled on it, however the strike persists pending the next town hall convened for this Monday.

In this context, the Government Minister, Eduardo Del Castillo, confirmed that there are 15 people detained for the confrontations registered the day before at the headquarters of the Central Campesina and the Central Obrera Departamental (COD).

“The violence is not going to come to fruition, the violence unleashed today only tries to satisfy the personal appetites of Mr. Luis Fernando Camacho and now those responsible for the burning of private property and the attacks on Santa Cruz citizens and the Bolivian police They are going to have to answer to justice,” he said.

The violence, the seizure and burning of the headquarters of the Santa Cruz peasants and workers were censured by various social sectors of the country. Through public manifestos they demanded “exemplary” sanctions and to stop the confrontation between citizens.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report