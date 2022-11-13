VI International Cooperation Conference of the ACS ends in Cuba | News

Report This Content

The VI International Cooperation Conference of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) concluded this Friday after 86 delegations held a debate to implement integration strategies in the region.

“I have no doubt that the contacts established during these two intense days of work will allow us to strengthen the role of our organization as the ideal counterpart for cooperation projects in the Greater Caribbean region,” said the president of the Committee of Cooperation and Mobilization of resources of the Adriana Bolaños Association.

The debates were focused on the various challenges of the region, as well as topics on technology, financing, sustainability, cooperation and South-South cooperation.

At the closing of the VI International Cooperation Conference of the @ACS_AECthe Director of International Cooperation, Ambassador Adriana Bolaños, made the executive summary of this important conference. pic.twitter.com/o5AoOTMgYG

— Costa Rican Foreign Ministry ���� (@CRcancilleria)

November 11, 2022

For his part, the Foreign Minister of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, said that this meeting ratified “the relevance of science, technology and innovation in the integration processes around the Caribbean Sea, which needs to become a special zone of sustainable development”.

Rodríguez explained that Cuba makes its scientific and investigative potential available to the community, as well as the expertise of professionals. In addition, he confirmed the nation’s participation in the agreed projects.

In turn, the Secretary General of the ACS, Rodolfo Sabonge, called for joint work because “precisely what we have right now is the success of this joint work of the countries.”

From its social networks, the ACS highlighted that “the 6th International Cooperation Conference of the ACS ends, reminding us that solidarity is key to achieving great goals.”





