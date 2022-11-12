Cases of monkeypox rise to seven in Paraguay | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare of Paraguay reported this Friday two new cases of monkeypox, for a total of seven positive cases.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Paraguay carries out a National Population and Housing Census

The spokeswoman for the General Directorate of Health Surveillance, Sandra Irala, said that all confirmed patients so far are male and their average age is 36 years.

The official explained that those affected reside in Asunción (capital) and the Central department.

Irala explained that the cases presented, as main symptoms, lesions on the skin of the face, arms, legs and genitals.

In this sense, he urged citizens to go to health services if they have skin lesions, which turn into vesicles.

The Paraguayan authorities confirmed the first case of monkeypox on August 25, and since then they have maintained an epidemiological alert.

A month earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared the disease an international public health emergency.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report