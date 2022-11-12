There are 104 intoxicated with adulterated alcohol in Ecuador | News

The Ministry of Public Health (MSP) of Ecuador reported this Friday that 104 people are reported intoxicated by the consumption of adulterated ethyl alcohol, while the number of deaths remains at 32.

The portfolio specified that 50 of the confirmed patients belong to the province of Esmeraldas, where 18 of the deceased resided.

The rest of those affected are domiciled in the province of Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, which reports 14 deaths as a result of poisoning.

The health authority stressed that so far 57 people have been discharged, while three remain in critical condition.

The MSP pointed out that epidemiological surveillance and control actions are maintained, and urged to avoid the consumption of ethyl alcohol without health registration.

He also explained that if any Ecuadorian, after ingesting alcoholic beverages, presents symptoms such as blurred vision, nausea, dizziness and abdominal pain, they should go to the nearest health center.

On October 24, the first cases of intoxication appeared, linked to those attending a wake in the Río Verde parish, in Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas.

Faced with the emergency, the MSP initiated an investigation, and declared a national health alert on November 1, due to possible appearances of cases in other regions of Ecuador.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



