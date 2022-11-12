Costa Rica confirms three new cases of monkeypox | News

The Ministry of Public Health of Costa Rica confirmed this Friday three new cases of monkeypox, for a total of 19 in the country.

The entity reported that the most recent cases correspond to the male sex. Two of them are 33 years old and a third is 43 years old. They all reside in San José (the capital of the country).

The Health portfolio pointed out that it maintains the follow-up of the clinical evaluation, as well as the epidemiological surveillance of direct contacts, who are isolated.

#Last minute Three new cases of monkeypox, confirmed Health.

Costa Rica has already registered 19 positives to date.

– Amelia Rueda (@ameliarueda)

November 11, 2022

The health authority urges the population to avoid contact with third parties in the event of injuries to the body, and to go to hospital services.

In July, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox an international public health emergency.

The disease, of an infectious nature, presents among its symptoms fever, malaise, tiredness and skin rashes.

It usually heals within two to four weeks, without the need for medical treatment.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



