Magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Guatemala and neighboring countries | News

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 was recorded this Friday night in the central-southern region of Guatemala without reports of victims or material damage, reported the Seismological Service of the Central American country (SSG).

According to the specialized report, the event occurred at 10:39 p.m. local time (04:39 GMT on Saturday) with an epicenter located 25 kilometers south of the municipality of La Gomera, department of Escuintla, with a depth of 99 kilometers.

The SSG ensures that the maximum intensity of VI on the Richter Scale was experienced in the municipality of Escuintla, in the same department.

Local authorities ruled out issuing a tsunami alert for the coasts of the southern region and the Pacific coast.

Various reports show that the earthquake was also noticeable in the departments of Quetzaltenango, Sacatepéquez and Guatemala, as well as in the neighboring nations of El Salvador, Honduras, Belize and Mexico.

Later, from El Salvador, experts from the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources evaluated the earthquake with magnitude 5.9, at a depth of 82 kilometers.

The Guatemalan Red Cross declared that it is still monitoring to verify possible consequences of the earthquake.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



